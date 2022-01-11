BROOKVILLE — A benefit spaghetti dinner for Kristy Henry will be held on Saturday, January 15, from 1-7 p.m. at the Eagles Club, Main Street in Brooikville. The cost for the meal is $10 for adults and $5 for children. The meal includes: spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. Dine in or take out available. There will also be a basket raffle and hourly 50/50s. Anyone wishing to make a donation can call Julie McCracken at (814) 648-0088 or Taylor Dezelan at (814) 715-4631.

