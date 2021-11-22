Benjamin W. Thompson, 78, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at his home following an illness.
Born March 22, 1943 on the family farm in Porter Township, Clarion County, he was the son of the late Charles and Janet Harriger Thompson.
He married Tatyana Arustamova Thompson on April 30, 2003, in Armenia.
Mr. Thompson was baptized in the Armenian Apostolic Orthodox Church.
He worked for various area coal companies over the years and owned and operated Thompson Wood Products and Thompson’s Dive Shop.
Mr. Thompson was a search, rescue and recovery diver for Clarion County and was also a constable for Porter Township for several years.
He loved hunting, gardening, listening to music and reading books.
In addition to his wife, Tatyana, Ben is survived by his children, Barbara Visneski of Sparta, Tenn., Roger (Susanne) Thompson of New Bethlehem, Vickie (Edward) Siegel of Kingsville, Jennifer Thompson of Glenwood, Ga. and Kristie (Russell) Custer of New Bethlehem; eight grandchildren, Justin Visneski, Ben Visneski, Kara Birchkdichler, Ashley Thompson, Joshua Thompson, Samantha Siegel, Talon Thompson and Chase Thompson; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Dianna Ritts of Clarion.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandchild, Stanley Visneski, and a brother-in-law, Thomas Ritts.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem.
The Rev. Doug Henry will officiate over the services.
Interment will follow in the Salem Cemetery at Frogtown.
