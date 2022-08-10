PUNXSUTAWNEY — Whether it’s on a football field or baseball diamond, you’d be hard pressed to find an athlete more competitive than Zeke Bennett, a senior at Punxsutawney.
Bennett was a workhorse in the backfield on the gridiron for the Chucks, finishing second in the Tri-County Area in rushing yards (986), then proved to be a vital piece in Punxsy’s magical run to the PIAA Class 3A semifinals in baseball as an outfielder/pitcher this past spring.
“One thing you can say about Zeke is he just loves to compete,” said Alan Nichol. “When the lights are on, that’s when he is at his best. That’s when he is stepping up and kind of has a ‘no fear’ attitude.
“He looks forward to competing against their best guys and stepping up. Whatever we’re facing, he’s like let’s go get it. He leads in that manner on Friday nights and kind of gets everyone to take that next step in intensity during games.”
“I see myself leading the team on and off the field, making sure we are acting how we are supposed to be in school and on the field,” said Bennett. “My favorite thing (about football) would have to be the family that I have made along the way. Football is a team sport and you can’t win without your team.”
On the football field, Bennett is trying to help engineer a resurgence in the Punxsy program. The Chucks took baby steps in that direction a year ago, posting a 2-7 record after going 1-7 in the COVID-impacted 2020 campaign.
Coming off a sophomore season that saw him run for 419 yards and a touchdown, Bennett became’s the Chucks primary weapon on offense and special teams as a junior.
He finished with 1,472 all-purpose yards, with most of that coming on the ground where he rushed for 986 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had nine catches for 72 yards and 414 return yards (396 on kickoffs).
Bennett tied a Punxsy single-game rushing record last season with 253 yards in a 49-21 win at home vs. Bradford in Week 6 — an accomplishment the Chuck said is the favorite moment of his career so far because his team helped him do it. He also scored four touchdowns in that contest.
Bennett now has his sights set on breaking another record.
“My main goal as an individual is to break the Punxsy career rushing record, and as a team, I hope we leave it all out (on field) every game and hope for the best.”
Bennett enters this season with 1,449 rushing yards and 11 TDs across his three varsity seasons.
“He carried a big load last year,” said Nichol. “We were pretty young team, but Zeke is a gamer and had a fantastic year and was our offensive MVP. We are looking to put a lot of burden on him again this year, but we also hope to be a little more balanced.
“I feel we’ll have a few more weapons because some of the younger guys are another year older. That will make it a little harder for teams to defend him, and we’re looking forward to moving him around and using him in different ways than we did last year.
“Zeke has a lot of skills. He can run between the tackles ... he can catch the ball and is tough out in space when he does catch the ball. So, you can hand it to him or throw it to him and he’s a real threat.”
Bennett is more than just an offensive weapon for Punxsy, as he also made is share of big plays on the defensive side of the ball as a safety, a position the Chucks are deep at.
He recorded 20 tackles on the season, including a season-high five (4 solos) in the Bradford game.
“Zeke is back at safety for us this year,” said Nichol. “He had some big plays at strong safety late in the year last season. He carried so much of the load on offense that we tried to find places for him to get a break.
“We’re deep at safety and have Justin Miller (senior), who was our Defensive MVP last year, back there along with a Noah Weaver (junior) and Landon Peterson (senior). We basically have four guys for three positions, so depending on what opponents offenses do, we’ll be able to match up based on their strengths and weaknesses.”
Time will tell if the Chucks can improve on their win total from a year ago, but once thing is for sure. If they happen not too, it won’t be from a lack of effort and desire from Bennett.