Clearfield 31, DuBois 20; Union 20, Brockway 13; Brookville 35, Bradford 14; St. Marys 28, Ridgway 17; ECC 21, Bucktail 10; Central Clarion 35, Punxsy 14; Redbank Valley 20, Keystone 6; Curwensville 21, Everett 20

Recommended for you

Trending Food Videos