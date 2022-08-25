Karns City 20, DuBois 13; Brockway 27, Kane 14; Brookville 21, Central Clarion 20; St. Marys 28, Moniteau 13; Port Allegany 21, Ridgway 17; Punxsutawney 21, Bradford 10; Clearfield 24, Juniata 20; Curwensville 28, Meyersdale 13; Redbank Valley 27, Smethport 14; ECC 14, Otto-Eldred 7

