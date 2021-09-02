Brookville 27, DuBois 21; Brockway 24, Smethport 20; St. Marys 21, Bradford 10; Coudersport 27, ECC 14; Ridgway 20, Kane 13; Clearfield 31, Bald Eagle Area 17; Karns City 28, Punxsy 13; Redbank Valley 28, Otto 6; Mount Union 23, Curwensville 10

