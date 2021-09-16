DuBois 28, Kane 14; Brookville 35, Central Clarion 21; St. Marys 23, Punxsutawney 14; Ridgway 42, Bradford 14; Clearfield 21, Tyrone 10; Glendale 20, Curwensville 14; Redbank Valley 35, Sheffield 13

