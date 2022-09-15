DuBois 28, Bradford 6; Brockway 34, Union/ACV 14; Brookville 21, Moniteau 17; St. Marys 27, Karns City 21; Kane 14, Ridgway 13; Central Clarion 24, Punxsutawney 20; Clearfield 31, Philipsburg-Osceola 13; Elk County Catholic 35, Sheffield 7; Redbank Valley 27, Keystone 17; Curwensville 24, Southern Huntingdon 21

