DuBois 35, Moniteau 6; Brockway 20, Elk County Catholic 10; St. Marys 31, Brookville 30; Ridgway 24, Central Clarion 17; Clearfield 21, Trinity 14; Punxsutawney 27, Bradford 21; Redbank Valley 42, Bucktail 13; Purchase Line 20, Curwensville 17

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos