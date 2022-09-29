DuBois 23, Punxsutawney 20; Brockway 27, Smethport 13; St. Marys 31, Brookville 14; Clearfield 34, Huntingdon 10; Keystone 27, Ridgway 21; Elk County Catholic 28, Coudersport 13; Redbank Valley 24, Union/ACV 14; West Branch 28, Curwensville 27

