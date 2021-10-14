DuBois 28, Punxsutawney 13; Brockway 21, Port Allegany 20; Brookville 35, Kane 14; St. Marys 42, Moniteau 10; Karns City 27, Ridgway 24; Clearfield 38, Huntingdon 6; Redbank Valley 28, Coudersport 13; Southern Huntingdon 17, Curwensville 16; Elk County Catholic 27, Sheffield 7

