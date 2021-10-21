DuBois 21, Central Clarion 13; Brockway 27, Bucktail 10; Brookville 31, Ridgway 21; St. Marys 35, Kane 14; Keystone 28, Elk County Catholic 21; Clearfield 31, Bellefonte 13; Punxsutawney 20, Moniteau 10; Redbank Valley 27, Union/ACV 17; Curwensville 21, Moshannon Valley 10

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos