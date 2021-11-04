Bernadine R. “Bernie” Stephens, 95, of Rimersburg, passed away early Wednesday morning, November 3, 2021 at Country Springs in Sligo, where she resided for the past six years.
Born April 2, 1926 in Madison Township, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late Albert H. and Anna L. Lorenze Cravenor.
She was a 1945 graduate of Kittanning High School.
She married Patrick R. Stephens on August 15, 1945. He preceded her in death.
Mrs. Stephens owned and operated the former Stephens Grocery Store on Lawsonham Street in Rimersburg.
She also worked at the Post Office in Rimersburg for numerous years.
Mrs. Stephens was a member of St. Richard's Catholic Church and Rosary Society in Rimersburg.
She was also a member of the Lioness Club of Rimersburg.
Mrs. Stephens enjoyed participating in all of the activities at Country Springs, especially bingo.
In her earlier years, she loved to square dance with her husband and go on cruises.
Survivors include her children, Penelope “Penny” Coradi and her husband, Bill, of Rimersburg, Michael Stephens and his wife, Fran, of Washington and Mary Ann Fye of Pensacola, Fla.; five grandchildren, Bill Coradi and his wife, Nicole, Patrick Coradi and his wife, Amanda, Aaron Stephens and his wife, Teri, Ian Stephens and his wife, Kristen, and Corey Fye; 11 great-grandchildren, Rainha Stephens, Chandler Brill, Astrid Stephens, Orion Stephens, DJ Shaffer, Caidence Stephens, Leo Coradi, Mya Coradi, Luke Coradi, Owen Coradi and Mason Coradi; her sister, Jean Smith of Rimersburg; and a son-in-law, Randy Fye of Alabama.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Gretchen Coradi.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, at the Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium in Rimersburg.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021 at St. Richard's Catholic Church in Rimersburg, with the Rev. Guillermo Diaz presiding.
Interment will follow in St. Eusebius Cemetery.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.