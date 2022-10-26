Bernice L. Buzard, 94, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday evening, October 20, 2022 at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Born July 18, 1928 in Rimer Hill, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Bessie (Burford) Clouse.
She married Ralph W. Buzard on March 24, 1947. He preceded her in death on February 14, 2019.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Survivors include a daughter, Wilma Thomas of Warren, Ohio; a son, Carl Buzard of New Bethlehem; five grandchildren, Kristin Shick (John), Brian Thomas, Rob Buzard, Stacey Yarger (Lance Jr.) and Eric Thomas; 12 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Clouse and Clarence Clouse; two sisters, Ann Lorenz and Manie Hardy; two grandsons; one great-granddaughter; one great-great-granddaughter; one great-great-grandson; a daughter-in-law, Norma Buzard; and a son-in-law, Bob Thomas.
Funeral services were held at 8 p.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn, with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating
Interment was in the Rimer Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.