POLAND, OHIO — Bertha Mae Siverling, 96, died peacefully on Friday morning, September 9, 2022 at Woodlands Assisted Living.
Born October 17, 1925 in Mayport, she was the daughter of John Adam and Bertha Mae (Kah) Young.
She was a graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School.
Bertha worked her entire career in women’s fashion stores. She started working at Over 5-7, then worked at Tall Girls Shop, eventually retiring as manager for Catherine’s Stout Shoppe on Oct. 31, 1987.
Bertha was a longtime active member of Paradise Lutheran Church in Canfield, Ohio where she played the organ.
In her spare time, she enjoyed reading and playing her piano.
Bertha’s husband, Barton W. Siverling, whom she married on March 11, 1950, died August 30, 2009.
Survivors include her son, Art Siverling of Cheyenne, Wyo.; and two grandchildren, David and Elizabeth Siverling of Longmont, Colo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two half siblings, Shirley Lou Sabota and Johnny Young.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Paradise Community Church.
She will be laid to rest near her birthplace at Shannondale Union Cemetery.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel in Youngstown, Ohio.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bertha Mae Siverling, visit our floral store at www.higgins-reardon.com.