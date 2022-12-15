DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 26F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.