Better times for Americans are here. A first infrastructure bill has been passed that will create, in Pennsylvania, 585,000 infrastructure jobs, repair 872 miles of roads, repair 738 bridges, eliminate 100 percent of lead in Pennsylvanians’ water pipes, create 100 percent coverage of broadband, with 126,701 jobs created in Pennsylvania making homes and businesses more energy efficient with an energy efficiency investment in our state of $9.3 billion, and 112,116 jobs created modernizing the Pennsylvania electric grid with an investment of $1.3 billion into Pennsylvania. Stuff is getting done. Jobs are being created, problems are being solved, life is getting better.
The first infrastructure bill is passed. We have until the end of the year to cut child poverty in half. A second infrastructure bill is waiting to be passed. We were promised infrastructure from day one of the Trump’s reign and got nothing. He and his cronies got a tax cut far larger than President Biden’s second infrastructure bill that is most in the news lately — the one with things to help American families directly: less expensive drug prices, senior care and Medicare coverage of eye, ear and dental care, free Pre-K, child care costs stopped at 7 percent of income, stuff Americans desperately need.
President Biden’s infrastructure is not Trump’s tax cut that sent 83 percent to the richest 1 percent of Americans. Stuff is getting done and the Greedy Old Propagandist politicians are doing their best to follow their fascist leader’s agenda of more and more propaganda about how great he is and actually the GOP is doing nothing for us.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport