Bettie Jean Miles, 94, of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at her winter home in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Born November 22, 1928 in Truittsburg, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Jay Bish and Nellie Minerd Bish.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Miles Sr.; son Robert Miles Jr.; sisters, Ruth Slagle, Gloria McCoy, Beverly Hetrick, Linda Slagle and Rhonda Slagle; and brothers, Robert Bish Jr. and Roger Bish.
Survivors include her daughter, Roxie Miles; granddaughter, Amy Wilson and her husband, Kennedy Wilson; her daughter-in-law, Bonnie Miles; and many loved nieces and nephews.
She led a life of service to her community, making a career in the postal service as well as volunteering at organizations including the Oakland Church of God in Distant, the American Cancer Society, the Valley Thrift Shop and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary — all to which donations can be made in her name.
Bettie never wanted to be the star of the show but instead choose to work hard but quietly behind the scenes to support organizations as well as family and friends in any way she could.
She loved traveling, playing games, putting together puzzles, crafting, cooking and spending time with family.
Bettie's life was truly a life well lived and she will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Oakland Church of God, in Distant, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger, pastor of the church, officiating.
The services will be live streamed starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, on the Rupert Funeral Home Facebook page.
Interment will follow at the Oakland Cemetery, Distant, Armstrong County.
Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Bettie Jean Miles to the Oakland Church of God, P.O. Box 40, Distant, PA 16223; the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 862, Carnegie, PA, 15106 (cancer.org); the Valley Thrift Shop, 224 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242; or the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post #354, 526 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.