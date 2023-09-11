Betty A. Bowser, 83, of Rimersburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 8, 2023 at her home.
Born October 8, 1939 in Clarion, she was the daughter of Paul and Beulah (Darr) Hawk.
Betty was a lifetime resident of Clarion County.
She was a member of Baker Street Church of God and also attended the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church.
She worked as a presser for Nu-B Garment in New Bethlehem for many years until retiring in 1990.
Flower gardening was one of Betty's favorite hobbies
In addition, she was a talented crafter and seamstress. She enjoyed sewing and participating in Sligo's Christmas Craft Show for more than 20 years. Betty used her talents to decorate her church and help her husband, "Teddy," with his woodcrafts.
She was a football fan and loved to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially with her grandson Noah.
Betty will be remembered for her strong faith, her resilience and deep love for her family, whom she always put first.
She will be deeply missed by her son, Gary P. Bowser and wife, Marci, of Sligo; her daughters, Sue Divins and husband, Barry, of Rimersburg, Patty Boltz of Rimersburg, Penny Vereb and husband, Matthew, of Rimersburg and Deanna McGarrity and husband, Brian, of Sligo; grandchildren, Jennifer Fleeger and husband, Justin, Jessica Divins, Janele Wolbert and husband, Corey, Stephanie Crissman and husband, Jason, Andrea Schreckengost and husband, Jason, Nate Boltz and fiancée, Katie, Noah and Truman Vereb, Sammi McGarrity, Kassie Carnahan and husband, Ben, Joshua Bowser and wife, Jessica, Zachary Bowser and wife, Courtney, and Luke Bowser and wife, Drew; 16 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews including Donna, who she shared a special bond with; sister-in-law, Janet Stewart; and brother-in-law, Walter “Bud” Bowser and wife, Marsha.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Gary A. “Teddy” Bowser, whom she married September 27, 1956, and who passed away on March 17, 2016; brother, Larry Hawk; sister, Sylvia Vogel; and her beloved dog, Jingles.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12, at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.
Burial will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.
Contributions can be made in Betty’s honor to Southern Clarion County Ambulance, P.O. Box 369, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
