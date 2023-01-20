Betty Jane Hayes, 90, of New Bethlehem, passed away Sunday evening, January 15, 2023 in Pittsburgh, following an illness.
Born August 28, 1932 in Madison Township, Armstrong County, she was a daughter of the late Charles W. Young and Nellie Grace McGinnis Young.
Betty was a graduate of Kittanning High School.
She was the manager for the Sperry & Hutchenson Company Store (S&H Green Stamps) until its closing. She then became a home caregiver.
Betty lived in Marion, W. Va. for 25 years before returning to the New Bethlehem area.
She was a member of the Oakland Church of God in Distant and the Order of the Eastern Star.
Survivors include a nephew, Thomas (Cathy) Bowser and his children, Amanda Bowser (Jackie) and Chuck Bowser (Amy), and grandchildren, Cyle and Alyssa Bowser.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and best friend, Violet Bowser; baby sister, Goldie; brother, Hilton Young; and daughter, Barb Young.
Private services were held on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service chapel in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger, pastor of the Oakland Church of God, officiating.
Interment took place at the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Armstrong County.
Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Betty Jane Hayes to the Oakland Church of God, P.O. Box 40, Distant, PA 16223.
