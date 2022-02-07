Betty L. Fenstermaker, 76, of New Bethlehem passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at her residence.
Born September 4, 1945, in Heathville, she was the daughter of the late Jackson W. and Betty M. (Kennett) Fenstermaker.
Survivors include a brother, Robert Fenstermaker of Rimersburg; two sisters, Beverly Fenstermaker and Nancy Jean Fenstermaker, both of New Bethlehem; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Linda J. Fenstermaker and Mary K. Fenstermaker; and brothers, Jeffrey W. Fenstermaker, Larry Fenstermaker and Edward W. Fenstermaker.
The family receive friends on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Interment will take place in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant.
