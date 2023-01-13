Betty V. Fletcher, 83, of Charlotte, Mich., formerly, of Rimersburg, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Eaton Community Palliative Care in Charlotte, Mich.
Born April 11, 1939 in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of Wilbur L. and Alberta R. (Miller) Seybert.
Betty lived in the Rimersburg area all her life until moving to Michigan in 2009.
She worked in food service for many years as a cook and baker, and was known for making many delicious meals and desserts for her family and friends.
Betty was a member of Rimersburg First United Methodist Church and also belonged to the Red Hat Society and Alive Health Club.
She will be deeply missed by her daughter, Cynthia K. Jones and husband, Larry, of Charlotte, Mich.; grandchildren, Shane Risher of Clarion and Craig Jones and wife, Jennifer, of Charlotte, Mich.; brothers, Howard E. Seybert and wife, Sylvia, of Hermitage and John W. Seybert of Farrell; sister, Sharon K. Wilson and husband, Tom, of Rimersburg; sister-in-law, Joanne Seybert; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, John C. Fletcher, whom she married November 30, 1973 and who died May 15, 2002; her son, Michael Craig, who died July 20, 1979; and her brothers, Wilbur L. Seybert Jr. and Donald P. Seybert.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of services at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Rimersburg, with the Rev. Brock Beveridge officiating.
Interment will be in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
Contributions may be made in Betty’s honor to Rimersburg First United Methodist Church, 399 Main St., Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to the family, visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.