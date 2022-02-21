Beverly Grace Shirey, 84, of Mayport, passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.
Born October 2, 1937, in Mayport, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of the late Jesse V. and Jenny S. (Himes) Yarger.
She married Wayne L. Shirey on June 16, 1956.
Beverly worked for Rola Manufacturing making Jensen speakers in Punxsutawney, the DuBois Hospital, and as a Home Health Aide at Brookville Hospital.
After retiring, she enjoyed baking, cooking, camping, taking trips and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was Sunday school teacher and song leader at the United Methodist Church in New Salem for many years.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Wayne L. Shirey; a son, Wayne L. “Bud” Shirey and his wife, Sharon “Dixie” Shirey, all of Mayport; a daughter, Debbie Martin and her husband, David, of Clarion; five grandchildren, Jason Shirey and his wife, Tiffanie, of Distant, Jessica Kirkpatrick and her husband, Ryan, of Rimersburg, Jennifer Shirey of Williamsport, Janelle Yeany and her husband, Justin, of Mayport and Kristy Brocious and her husband, Zach, of Mayport; 14 great-grandchildren, Ashton Hopper (Tayler), Keaton and Jayden Shirey, Sydney, Kendall and Easton Kirkpatrick, Braylee, Sean, Skylar, Brook Yeany and Mason Brocious, Kierstynn Kiehl, Kelsey and Kiara Martin; two great-great-grandchildren, Laikynn and Thea Hopper; a sister, Lucille Shirey of Mayport; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Vern Yarger and James Yarger.
The family will receive friends on Monday evening, February 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Additional visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m.
The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Carol Brown and the Rev. Bud Davis co-officiating.
Interment will be in the New Salem Cemetery in Mayport.
Live streaming will be available on the Alcorn Funeral Home Facebook page.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.