Beverly Jean Wells, 81, of Distant, took her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ’s, hand to stroll over Heaven on Tuesday evening, November 15, 2022.
Born July 16, 1941 in Deanville, she was the daughter of Glenn P. and E. Lucille (Shindledecker) Truitt.
She married M. Duane Wells on September 29, 1961. He preceded her in death on December 27, 2014.
Beverly was a homemaker and helped with billing in the family business, Wells Auto Wrecking.
She was a Sunday School teacher and Financial Secretary at Springside Baptist Church for many years.
She liked to sew, drink Diet Caffeine Free Pepsi, eat Cellas chocolate cherries and Three Musketeers and watch the Waltons on TV.
She enjoyed spending time with her family next to the pool and hosting the annual family summer reunions.
Survivors include three daughters, Susan Gruver and husband, Keith, of Mayport, Betsy Travis and husband, Rick, of Mayport and Keri Pierce and husband, Carter, of Distant; four grandchildren, Sheena Guntrum and husband, Josh, of Rimersburg; Kristin Jordan and husband, Dan, of Erie, Jenna Musser and husband, Lance, of Oak Ridge and Austin Travis of Mayport; four great-grandchildren, Owen and Connor Jordan, and Hayden and Addyson Musser; a brother, Larry Truitt and wife, Karen, of New Bethlehem; a brother, DeWayne Truitt and wife, Elaine, of Jacksonville, Fla.; a sister, Mary Lou Lockwood and husband, Robert, of Meadville; a brother, Gale Truitt and wife, Lillian, of Delmon; a brother, Robert Truitt and wife, Wendy, of Clarion; a brother, Chuck Truitt and wife, Robin, of Clarion, and a brother Thomas Truitt and wife, Sandy, of New Bethlehem; and a brother-in-law, Donald Wells and his wife, Dorothy, of Warren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 21, from 3 to 7 p.m. and on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 10 a.m. to noon, with the funeral service following directly after.
All services will be held at Springside Baptist Church with pastor Rob Cummins Jr. officiating.
Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences can be set to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.