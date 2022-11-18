Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... Central Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania... * Until 245 PM EST. * At 158 PM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from S.B. Elliot State Park to near Rockton to Punxsutawney to 11 miles southeast of New Bethlehem to 11 miles northwest of Indiana, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Intense bursts of heavy snow. Gusty winds leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility. Wind gusts up to 35 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Dubois Route 255 and Snow Shoe exits, specifically from mile markers 110 to 133. Locations impacted include... Clearfield, Woodland, Curwensville, Hyde, Plymptonville, Rockton, Karthaus, Jeffries, Lecontes Mills, S.B. Elliot State Park, Morrisdale and Grassflat. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Reduce speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. There is no safe place on a highway when a snow squall hits. Visibility and traction are immediately lost in whiteout conditions, making it difficult or impossible to slow down and avoid stopped vehicles. Delay travel or safely exit the highway before the snow squall arrives. && SNOW SQUALL...RADAR INDICATED