BROOKVILLE — Choosing carefully their direction in life by including God was the message given to the Brookville Area High School Class of 2022 during its Baccalaureate service Tuesday night.
Students and parents addressed the seniors, sharing personal experiences in their comments.
Scripture was read by seniors Leah Kornbau and Calvin Doolittle. Kornbau read Joshua 1:6-9, where God commanded Joshua to be strong and courageous. Doolittle read John 3:16-21, warning of the consequences of choosing evil.
Recalling a time of depression in her life following the death of her sister, Danica Stroup told her classmates, “It is an honor to be standing here today to show the power God has for each and every one of us.” Talking about the depression she suffered, Stroup said, “I had people around me who were aware of it and who were praying for my recovery. I changed nothing in my life. I still struggled in silence, but by a miracle was slowly coming out of my depression. I noticed I was living for God instead of myself. Their prayers saved me. God saved me. If it wasn’t for my family and their prayers and God, I don’t think I would be standing here today. God’s in each one of us; we just need to find Him.”
Senior Claire Haines told the story of the life of John Newton, who wrote the popular hymn “Amazing Grace.” Newton wrote the song after surviving a storm at sea. “God doesn’t tell us that there won’t be storms, but He does promise us He will get us through them. Sometimes it takes us experiencing the storm to wake up and get on our knees, like John Newton did,” she said. “These past few years, I’m sure all can agree, have had those storms. But they also had peaceful mornings. Wherever you are, God will meet you there. Your past does not define you. Where you came from is not the entire story. God has plans for you, plans that are beyond your wildest dreams. God is faithful to you when others may not be.”
High school counselor Ray Doolittle asked the seniors how he could explain God to them in 10 minutes. “There will come a time in your life when you will be crushed — everyone you thought you could count on will disappear. There will come a time in your life when absolutely nothing will matter except your relationship with Jesus Christ.”
Holding up his Bible, Doolittle asked, “Do I take this seriously or not? A lot of people are playing games with God. The Bible is not a menu where we can pick and choose what we want, and God is not our waiter.” He told the seniors that for him, God has been like a coach teaching endurance, a drill instructor with a battle plan, a teacher with a lesson to be learned and a dad who knows when the load and hurt are heavy. “God will give you rest when the world will not,” he said.
Pastor Steve Kornbau told the class that many times “in life you will find yourself in a place you don’t want to be. When you are lost, how do you find direction?”
He used King Solomon as an example. “He was the wisest man who ever lived, but he started thinking he knew more than God. Solomon learned the hard way.” Reading King Solomon’s words in Ecclesiastes 12:13, Kornbau said, “We are here to know God. Our purpose and value come from what God says about us.”
Special music during the program was provided by the Chamber Singers, who sang the “Alma Mater” and “The Prayer.”
The Baccalaureate service was held in the Evangelical United Methodist Church. Host Pastor Chuck Jack gave the opening prayer and high school teacher Conor Omecinski, senior class advisor and Bible Club advisor, gave the closing prayer.
Refreshments were served following the service.
Commencement exercises for the Class of 2022 were held Wednesday evening in the high school auditorium.