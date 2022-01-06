An end of an era took place at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh Monday night as Ben Roethlisberger “likely” had his final home game of his career. And I use that “likely” in quotes because it technically hasn’t been confirmed. But come on, if you saw the tears and the emotion from Ben and his family in the postgame, you know — this is it.
And if you also saw his stat line on Monday, you KNOW this is it. Big Ben went 24-of-46 for just 123 yards, one touchdown and one interception. That equates to an average of 2.7 yards per attempt. I legitimately don’t know if I’ve seen a worse YPA stat line in my life.
But on this night, the city of Pittsburgh celebrated a guy they’ve had leading the franchise for the past 18 seasons. It doesn’t matter how bad he may be now, he’ll always be remembered by fans for the two Super Bowl wins and the countless other games that he won for them.
Prior to kickoff, I was hoping that Ben went nuclear like Kobe Bryant did in his final NBA game and throw for 500+ yards and like six touchdowns. But that obviously wasn’t the case and in all honesty, Big Ben had him some ugly games in his day, so another monstrosity of a stat line in order to get the final Heinz Field W is apropos.
Since 2004, Pittsburgh fans haven’t had to worry about who would be under center — stability not seen since the Terry Bradshaw days. So if you’re a fan in your 20s or 30s like I am, this is the guy you’ve grown up with. However, all good things must come to an end. And at 39, Father Time remains undefeated — except for Tom Brady — and I’m hoping he has one last great moment on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
Do I have high hopes for that game? Absolutely not. Would it be nice to see them get to 9-7-1? You bet. With the win on Monday, the Steelers marked two milestones. The first is that Roethlisberger will end his 18-year career not ever having a losing record. That’s beyond insane to me. The man has also been in playoff contention in every single game but two. That’s right — two. I still can’t wrap my head around that one, as the Steelers have the slimmest of chances to make it once again this week (Jacksonville needs to beat Indianapolis and Pittsburgh needs to beat Baltimore, the first of which, yikes, good luck).
Once the final snap is played on Sunday, I guess the next thing Steeler fans will ask would be, “Where do we go from here?”
I’m confident that under center, there is no one on the team that’s the “answer” as Mason Rudolph is just a decent backup at this point. So they’ve either got to get a QB in the draft or sign a veteran. Or, perhaps, they do both?
There’s been plenty of reports stating Mike Tomlin doesn’t prefer to have a rookie starting next season. So why not sign a veteran guy and then draft for the potential future? Of course, then if this doesn’t work out, or if you can’t get a QB in your draft that you like, that veteran then becomes a sort of stop gap until you do find your future franchise QB.
However, I also realize this is easier said than done. Each organization can’t have the luck as the Colts and the Packers had with the Peyton Manning/Andrew Luck and Brett Favre/Aaron Rodgers combos. But as a fan, it sure would be nice if that could happen.
Realistically, whoever does succeed Ben is going to need to be able to move around in the pocket faster than he was over the past couple of season, thanks in part to one of the worst offensive lines in the league. Not to mention, I’m sure the front office’s priority will to also beef up the O-line. But still, I think you’ll definitely need a guy under center that was much more mobile that Big Ben’s last hurrah.
It’ll definitely be interesting to see where Pittsburgh goes from here. Regardless, it’s been fun watching — and admittedly sometimes frustrating — to see Big Ben sling it for all of these years.
In regards to fantasy, congrats to all of you that took home the title in your respective leagues. It’s been a tough 17-week battle, but you got there and you made it out on top. For me, it’s almost weird not having to look at the waiver wire on Tuesday night to see who is available and how I can improve my teams. Can’t wait to get going for that next year.
But for this season, my final studs/duds predictions did not go my way. Last week I was 4-6. This including picking Chicago QB Justin Fields as a stud and he was ruled out prior to the game on Sunday. So really, I deserved to go down with the ship after that pick and I sure did. That ends the season at 77-83. It wasn’t the greatest year, but it wasn’t a Jeff Fisher-like 7-9 season either. And just like anything else in life, there’s always next year.
Tyler Kolesar is a sports writer for the Courier Express and Tri-County Weekend. He can reached at tkolesar@thecourierexpress.com