BROOKVILLE — Putting up eight runs in the first inning, the Brookville Grays pulled away for a 13-6 win over the Rossiter Miners in Federation League action Thursday at McKinley Field.
The Grays sent 14 batters to the plate in the bottom of the first, taking advantage of four Miners errors that led to all eight runs off Miners starter Landon Neal being unearned.
With two outs and two runs in, Jamison Rhoades doubled in two runs and after a walk to Joe Lopez, Dante Armanini and Dane Lyle reached on errors that pushed home three runs. Singles by Hunter Geer and Tanner LaBenne was followed by a bases-loaded walk to Cole Slaugenhoup.
Eight would be enough for the win, but the Miners got back into the game with three runs in the top of the third to cut the score to 8-5. Ruben Taylor singled in two runs. Matt Gourley and Taylor singled in runs with two outs in the first inning after an Addison Neal leadoff double.
Landon Neal held the Grays scoreless in the second and third innings before the Grays posted a five-run rally in the fourth to put the game away. Lopez and Armanini singled in runs before Geer capped the outburst with a two-out, bases-loaded triple.
Isaac London doubled and scored when Matt Gourley hit into a double play in the fifth inning for Rossiter’s sixth run.
Lyle, Kane McCall, Owen Caylor and Rhoades combined for the win on the mound for the Grays with Lyle going the first 2 2/3 innings, giving up five runs, before McCall struck out all four batters he faced in the third and fourth to get the decision. Caylor gave up a run in the fourth and Rhoades threw the final two scoreless innings to sew up the game.
Geer and LaBenne each had two hits for the Grays while London, Taylor and Alex Shumaker had two hits apiece for the Miners.
The Grays (4-2) evened the season series against the Miners (3-2), who walked off a come-from-behind 6-5 win.
Sunday, the Grays host Sykesville at 2 p.m. while Rossiter visits DuBois for a 5 p.m. game at Showers Field.
In other Fed League action Thursday:
Sykesville 10,
DuBois 0
REYNOLDSVILLE — Powered by right hander Taylor Boland, the Sykesville Senators blanked the DuBois Rockets, 10-0.
Boland tossed a 1-hit shutout, striking out nine while walking a pair.
Shane Price had two doubles for the Senators, who improved to 5-1.