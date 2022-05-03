BROOKVILLE — Less than 24 hours after a disappointing loss under the lights at Punxsutawney, the Brookville Raiders were back at it on a surprisingly playable McKinley Field.
Clarion-Limestone, grinding through a brutal stretch of what could wind up being eight games in an 11-day period, tried to piece together a pitching plan and nearly did before the Raiders broke things open with a six-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning on their way to a 9-2 win Tuesday afternoon.
The game was moved up to a 2:30 p.m. start to give the game a better chance to beat the forecasted rain and it worked out, with the Raiders’ Hunter Geer turning in a 95-pitch complete game.
Raiders head coach Chad Weaver credited his team for the bounce-back effort behind Geer.
“Getting in late after having not too many things go right in Punxsutawney and having them push us around for awhile, we did start flat today and we were a little bit on our heals, but kudos to C-L’s pitching staff pitching really well and they swung it well early,” said Weaver, whose team moved back to .500 again at 5-5. “Then Hunter kind of got into a groove and we played defense behind him I thing really well for the first time all year. And we took what was given to us for the first time in eight or nine games.”
Geer scattered 10 hits while striking out four and walking one while hitting a batter. Amazingly, Geer gave up five hits in the first inning, yet gave up just one run due to the Raiders throwing out two Lions on the bases.
Logan Lutz, Tommy Smith and Bryson Huwar all singled to start the game, Huwar’s single driving in Lutz. But Smith was thrown out straying to far from second on the play.
After a Jordan Hesdon flyout and Jace Ferguson single, Nick Aaron singled to left, but Carson Weaver gunned down Ferguson easily at the plate to end the inning.
The Lions loaded the bases on Geer in the third, but Geer struck out Ferguson and got Aaron to popout.
So it was 1-1 going into the bottom of the fifth as Lions starter Tommy Smith gave up the Raiders’ run in the second when Owen Caylor singled in Bryce Rafferty after Rafferty doubled with two outs.
Lutz pitched a scoreless fourth, but left the game with two outs and two runners on in the fifth as Geer reached on a wild pitch after striking out and Weaver reached on an infield single. Lutz got Jamison Rhoades to popout for the second out before Lions head coach Todd Smith replaced Lutz and Ferguson.
The Lions intentionally walked Hunter Roney before Griffin Ruhlman came up with a two-run single. Rafferty reached on an infield error that pushed a run home and with Owen Caylor up, Ferguson balked in Roney from third.
Another infield error on Caylor’s grounder added another run and Carter Kessler singled in a run before a hit batter and bases-loaded walk to Geer with the Lions’ third pitcher of the inning Kohen Kemmer finished off the big inning.
The Raiders added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to set the final.
Kemmer’s forceout grounder in the top of the sixth pushed home C-L’s other run in Corbin Coulson, who reached on an infield single.
The Lions fell to 5-3 going into Wednesday’s big KSAC game against Moniteau now at Butler’s Pullman Park scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. start.
“Everybody was free to pitch today, but it’s just that we have two league games the next two days and we prioritize them,” Lions head coach Todd Smith said. “And our goal today was to come play a good team, see some good pitching and get some good swings and we did hit the ball and they made some plays. They’re a good team, but we got out of this what we wanted to, though.”
BROOKVILLE 9, C-L 2
Score by Innings
C-L 100 001 0 — 2
Brookville 010 062 x - 9
C-L –2
Logan Lutz p-lf 4110, Tommy Smith p-lf-2b 3010, Bryson Huwar ss 4020, Jordan Hesdon rf 3010, Jace Ferguson 2b-p-2b 3010, Michael Snyder ph 1000, Nick Aaron 1b 3010, Corbin Coulson cf 3110, Jake Smith c 3020, Jack Craig cr 0000, Kohen Kemmer dh-p 3001, Brady Fowkes 3b 0000. Totals: 30-1-10-1.
Brookville –9
Hunter Geer p 3101, Carson Weaver lf 4110, Jamison Rhoades c 3000, Owen Fleming cr 0100, Hunter Roney 2b 2200, Griffin Ruhlman rf 4122, Bryce Rafferty 1b 3211, Owen Caylor 3b 3011, Logan Oakes pr 0100, Carter Kessler cf 2011, Riley Smith ss 1000. Totals: 25-9-6-6.
Errors: C-L 2, Brookville 1. LOB: C-L 9, Brookville 7. 2B: Rafferty. SAC: Caylor. SB: Weaver, Geer. HBP: Smith (by Geer), Smith (by Ferguson), Rhoades (by Kemmer).
Pitching
C-L: Smith 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 SO, 2 BB; Lutz 1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB; Ferguson 0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB; Kemmer 1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 SO, 2 BB.
Brookville: Geer 7 IP, 10 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 SO, 1 BB.
Winning pitcher: Geer. Losing pitcher: Lutz.