DAYTON – After being on hiatus in 2022, the fifth annual Bigfoot and UFO convention was held at Milton Loop Campground near Dayton on Saturday.
Despite all-day rain showers and lightning, the event drew a respectable number of attendees.
By late afternoon, a die-hard crowd remained seated in front of the stage in spite of lowering skies. Ryan O’Shea presented a unique perspective on the theoretical relationship between the rise of artificial intelligence and interstellar wormholes. He was followed by Chance Tregenza who shared some eerie occurrences witnessed during his Romany-influenced childhood.
Under a canopy erected to the right of the stage, Stan Gordon held court. He is a well-known documentary filmmaker, researcher and author who specializes in UFO and Bigfoot sightings.
“I have been researching UFOs and the paranormal in general for 64 years,” the Greensburg resident said, meaning that his interest began quite early in life.
Stan Gordon’s UFO Anomalies Zone has its own website that is chock full of things that go bump in the night. It also provides a handy listing of the multitude of paranormal events slated for the rest of 2023.
“There has been a big uptick in the number of people contacting me in the past few years,” he said. “It is hard to say if world events are the reason for all paranormal occurrences or vice versa.”
At a nearby booth, Cindy Dunmire, the public face of the campground, was in a positive frame of mind.
“We had a really good turnout this year in spite of the weather,” she said. “I think everybody was eager to come back after not having it last year. We are already working on a date for 2024.”
Milton Loop Campground is located beside the upper pool of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Mahoning Dam lake. In addition to weekend events, it offers camping and a boat launch area. During festivals and outdoor presentations, food and restrooms are available to guests.
The festival at Milton Loop is only one of many similar paranormal-theme events during the summer months in Western Pennsylvania. Their numbers have increased dramatically in the past five years or so. For unknown reasons, both Bigfoot and UFO sightings are relatively common events across the state.