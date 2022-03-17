(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania alcohol laws may get more permissible courtesy of a bill that would permanently enable to-go cocktails sales by bars and restaurants.
Sen. Daniel Laughlin, R-Erie, introduced SB1138 to alleviate businesses that still haven’t economically recovered from the pandemic’s effects.
“This legislation will give restaurants and bars an opportunity to maintain cash flow and expand offerings, aiding them in their recovery,” Laughlin said in a press release. “We need to continue supporting our businesses in Pennsylvania, giving them additional options to help them recover and avoid permanent closure. This legislation will do that.”
Any business with a valid liquor license would be allowed to sell “prepared beverages and mixed drinks for off-premises consumption,” the bill states, except for grocery stores, convenience stores, and department stores.
During the pandemic, 33 states allowed to-go alcohol sales, and 16 states have already made those changes permanent.
“While cocktails-to-go served as a lifeline during the COVID-19 emergency declaration, it also provided a way for family-owned establishments to expand their product offerings and increase customer convenience,” said Tom Tyler, president of the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association. “Unfortunately, the end of the emergency declaration also meant the end to these products. This was a loss to both our industry and our patrons.”
Pennsylvania lost 30,000 full-service restaurant jobs between December 2019 and December 2021, according to the Independent Fiscal Office, while employee and food and beverage costs have increased. Allowing sales of to-go drinks could bring in some much-needed revenue while boosting state tax receipts.
However, recovery in the restaurant industry won’t be a quick process. It “will likely take years,” said Lauren Brinjac, senior director of government affairs for the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association, when testifying in front of the Senate Community, Economic & Recreational Development Committee recently.