CLARION – Seneca Rocks Audubon Society invites the public to join them for an entertaining program featuring bird photography. The program, titled “Winging It” will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Clarion Free Library’s lower-level conference room.
The program will feature Greg Clary, hobbyist photographer and casual birder who has had a lifelong affinity for the outdoors.
Born and raised in Turkey Creek, W.Va., Clary earned degrees in rehabilitation and counseling from Marshall University and a doctorate in special education from Kent State University.
He retired from Clarion University after 36 years on the faculty and resides in Sligo.
According to Clary, his retirement coincided with a new interest in photography, particularly that of wildlife. He spent many years as an avid hunter, but shooting with the camera gradually gained more appeal than using a firearm.
This program will highlight a sampling of Clary’s “stumbling around with a camera in my hand,” from Clarion County, northwestern Pennsylvania, and southern West Virginia.
Clary’s photographs have been published in numerous publications, including “The Sun Magazine,” “Looking at Appalachia” and “The Watershed Journal.”
This event is free and open to the public.
Seneca Rocks Audubon Society is a local chapter of the National Audubon Society. More information about their educational programs and conservation projects can be found at their website, senecarocksaudubon.org.