PUNXSUTAWNEY — Members of the Gateway 4-H Club in Punxsutawney participated in activities to complete their Clover Award levels for 2022. The 4-H Clover Awards are a multi-level leadership development initiative designed to allow members the opportunity to explore various components of leadership development and community service.
Jorja Ansinger, a member of the Gateway 4-H Club, designed a community service project to complete her White 4-H Clover Award. Her project involved assembling birthday cake kits to donate to the Cross-town Food Pantry at Woodland Avenue Church in Punxsutawney. Jorja delivered 10 birthday cake kits to director Marla Coccimiglio on July 5. The kits included a cake mix, a can of soda, a can of frosting and candles in a disposable cake pan. The cake mix can be mixed with the can of soda to eliminate the need for extra ingredients (such as oil and eggs) and create a unique cake flavor (such as orange).
The Cross-town Food Pantry has been in operation since the early 1990s. Under the direction of co-directors Marla and Gary Coccimiglio and Mack and Jeannie Campbell, the program serves approximately 120-130 families in the Punxsutawney area.
Donations to the Cross-town Food Pantry are welcomed and may be made in the form of non-perishable food items or monetary donation. Checks can be made payable to “Cross-town Food Pantry” and can be sent in care of the Woodland Avenue Church, 201 Woodland Avenue Extension, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
The Jefferson County 4-H Program invites youth ages 5-18 (by January 1, 2022) to join a club in their area. Volunteers and 4-H Program Development Committee members are needed to help continue youth program efforts. Contact the Penn State Extension Office in Jefferson County at 814-849-7361 to learn more about the opportunities available in your community.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a non-formal educational youth-development program of the United States Department of Agriculture that helps young people develop knowledge and skills to become capable, caring and contributing citizens. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h or call the Penn State Extension Office in Jefferson County at 814-849-7361.