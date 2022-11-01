NEW BETHLEHEM – Bishop Jack Wisor will be speaking on “Hope for the Homeless” at the Leatherwood Church in New Bethlehem on Sunday, Nov. 13, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Bishop Wisor is the founding minister of the First Apostles’ Doctrine Church and the founder of the “Just for Jesus” homeless outreach ministry located in Brockway.
He has been preaching, teaching and living the true gospel of Jesus Christ for over 22 years.
The Leatherwood Church is located at 899 Church Road in New Bethlehem.
For more information or directions, call (814) 265-0243.