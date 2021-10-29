HYDE — The Clearfield football team put the final touches on the 10th unbeaten regular season in program history Friday night at the Bison Sports Complex with a convincing 38-7 win over Central Clarion.
Quarterback Oliver Billotte ran for 140 yards and four touchdowns, while throwing for 138 more to go with two passing scores to lead the way.
“It’s special,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “Anytime you go undefeated, it’s special. These kids are a special group, and they deserve it. They work hard. They’re good kids. I’m so proud of them and very happy for them.”
After tossing an interception on the first Bison drive of the game, Billotte more than made up for it with his season-high in rushing yardage.
Over half of his 140 yards came on one play as he burst up the middle on a read option and outran the Wildcat defenders for a 73-yard score with 3:24 left in the first quarter. The PAT was no good, keeping the score 6-0.
“We had planned to run Oliver because we hadn’t done it in the past couple games, so we needed to do that to open some other things up,” Janocko said.
After a Central Clarion three-and-out, the Bison went on an 11-play (nine on the ground), 67-yard drive with Billotte covering the final 4 yards with 8:20 left in the second quarter. Luke Sidorick’s PAT made it 13-0.
The Wildcats responded with their own long drive, covering 63 yards in just four plays as QB Jase Ferguson went 4-of-4 on the series, hitting Dawson Hotchkiss for a 33-yard gain before finishing off the possession with a 2-yard toss to Tommy Smith with 6:16 left before the half.
With just a 13-7 advantage, the Bison went on a 12-play, 81-yard drive to finish off the half and take a 19-7 lead into the break.
Billotte scored on a 12-yard run, but Hotchkiss blocked the extra point. Five different Bison carried the ball on the drive.
Central Clarion surprised the Bison with an onside kick to start the second half, recovering at the Bison 42.
But Clearfield responded in a big way as Carter Chamberlain dropped Ferguson for a 3-yard loss on first down before Brady Collins picked off the Wildcat QB on the next play.
The Bison offense needed just one snap to cash in the turnover as Billotte hit Nate Natoli for a 60-yard touchdown. Natoli made a acrobatic catch, outleaping Breckin Rex for the ball and then keeping his balance as he turned and ran into the end zone.
Natoli caught three passes for 93 yards, ran the ball three times 27 yards and made several big plays on defense.
“Nate Natoli is really turning it on,” Janocko said. “Both sides of the ball, he had a great game. He had a great night, but again I thought everybody played pretty well.”
Clearfield went for 2 after the Natoli TD, but Billotte’s pass fell incomplete.
Central Clarion moved to the Bison 46 on its next possession before turning the ball over on downs.
Clearfield took over at its 48 after the official’s spotted the ball two yards ahead on the change of possession.
The Bison traveled 52 yards in 10 plays with Billotte bulling in from the 1-yard line with 1:46 left in the third quarter. Hotchkiss blocked another PAT, keeping the score 31-7.
The Wildcats again moved the ball on their next drive, getting all the way to the Bison 12 behind Ferguson, who completed three passes for 40 yards in the series.
But the Clearfield defense stiffened in the red zone and Karson Kline knocked the ball away from Christian Simko in the end zone on fourth down.
The Bison went on one final drive, going 88 yards in eight plays. Billotte hit Kline for a 38-yard connection to get the ball to the Wildcat 15, then found him for a 7-yard TD two plays later. Sidorick added the PAT to finalize the scoring with 6:47 left to play.
Clearfield ran the ball 48 times for 336 yards in the game.
Mark McGonigal carried nine times for 64 yards, Chamberlain toted it eight times for 41 yards, Jose Alban picked up 34 yards on 10 carries and Collins added 27 yards on three carries.
“Our backs ran hard,” Janocko said. “Our offensive line did a good job and our defense played great.”
The Bison held Central Clarion to negative yards on the ground. The Wildcats ran 18 times for negative (-3) yards. Ferguson was sacked four times with two-and-a-half going to Isaac Samsel.
Ferguson did complete 16 of his 21 pass attempts for 160 yards. Simko led the receivers with five catches for 54 yards. Smith, Rex and Ryan Hummell all had three receptions.
Central Clarion had a four-game winning streak snapped and ended the regular season with a record of 4-5.
“They have a good team,” Janocko said of the Wildcats. “They beat DuBois last week and that wasn’t an accident. Coach (Nate) Glunt and I were talking in our meeting and we thought they were one of the top two or three teams on our schedule. They’ve got athletes. Their quarterback does a nice job.”
Clearfield improved to 10-0. The Bison play St. Marys next in the District 9 class 3A title game at a date, site and time to be determined.
“I’m really happy for these seniors,” Janocko said. “This is our tenth undefeated season and I’m just really happy for them.”