HYDE — The DuBois boys basketball team closed out its regular season Wedneday night with a tough 59-55 loss at Clearfield.
The Bison built an 18-point second-half lead only to see the Beavers storm back. DuBois got within two points but missed a layup with seven seconds remaining that would have tied the game.
DuBois was then forced to foul and Clearfield hit two free throws to put the game away.
Tyson Kennis scored 17 points to lead the Beavers, while Cam Thompson had 13. Maddox Bennett and Aiden West each added nine, with both hitting three 3-pointers.
Clearfield’s Cole Miller led all scorers with 26 points, while Andon Greslick had 13.
DuBois (10-12) will now prepare for the upcoming District 8/9/10 Class 5A playoffs, with the Beavers opening against District 8.
CLEARFIELD 59,
DUBOIS 44
Score by Quarters
DuBois 12 12 15 16 — 55
Clearfield 13 25 14 7 — 59
DuBois—55
Drew Gudalis 1 0-0 3, Cam Thompson 3 3-4 11, Maddox Bennett 3 0-0 9, ben Hickman 00 0-0 0, Aiden West 3 0-0 9, Rudy Williams 3 0-0 6, Tyler Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Tyson Kennis 8 2-3 17. Totals: 13 5-7 55.
Clearfield—59
Cole Miller 7 7-8 26, Andon Greslick 4 2-3 13, Morgan Billotte 0 3-5 3, Braison Patrick 4 0-0 9, Anthony Lopez 1 0-0 2, Luke Pallo 1 2-2 4, Kam Kushner 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 14-18 59.
Three-pointers: Gudalis, Thompson 2, Bennett 3, West 3. Miller 5, Greslick 3, Patrick.