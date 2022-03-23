Black bears are starting to emerge from winter dens and are looking for more than a snickers bar to tame their hunger. Black bears are omnivores, primarily eating a diet of hard and soft masts, carrion, and some meat. However, during this time of year when natural food resources are low, bears are more likely to help themselves to whatever food is easily accessible, including your bird feeders, trash cans and pet food.
Help reduce negative bear-human interactions and help keep bears wild this spring by:
— Bringing potential bear snacks, like pet food or bird feeders, in at night or entirely remove if bears continually return
— When possible, keep trash cans inside until the morning of collection day
— Clean and remove grease from grills regularly
Once a bear finds easily accessible food, it will more often than not, come back for another easy meal later - why spend energy searching for food when people are handing it out for free? Unfortunately, with each returning trip, bears slowly lose their fear of people and make bolder attempts to access food, which can lead to property damage or worse, dangerous human-bear interactions.