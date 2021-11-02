Blake I. Hinderliter Jr., 78, of Shippenville, passed away on Sunday morning, October 31, 2021 at his home, following a lengthy illness.
Born June 15, 1943 in Strattanville, he was the son of the late Blake E. Hinderliter Sr. and Phyllis Smith Hinderliter Dolby.
He married Paula Stetler on February 18, 2021. She survives.
Mr. Hinderliter drove truck for over 30 years working for various companies and lastly for Ward where he retired.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy for over 14 ½ years.
Mr. Hinderliter was a member of the Eagles Club No. 3807 of Clarion, the American Legion Post No. 720 of Knox and the Antler Club of Lucinda.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, tinkering in his garage, shooting his guns and being outdoors. He also loved spending time with his cat, McGee.
Survivors include his loving wife, Paula; his children, Blake Hinderliter III of DuBois, LaVay Hinderliter of Pittsburgh, Joe Hinderliter and his wife, Maryann, of Kittanning, Deana Wright of Clarion, and Jackie Kozakovsky and her husband, Robert, of New Bethlehem; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; his brother, Jim Hinderliter and his wife, Pat, of Strattanville; his sister, Jacqueline Smith and her husband, Leonard, of Clarion; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Mae; a grandson, Buddy Ritchey; a brother, Randy Dolby; and a sister, Paula Ellen Bowser.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 4, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.
Military Honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post No. 066 of Clarion at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021 in the funeral home. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Randy Evans presiding.
Interment will take place in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Shippenville.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.