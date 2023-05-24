KITTANING — Blanket Hill Speedway is a family-operated 1/5-mile oval dirt track located near Kittanning.
The speedway offers racing action Saturday nights with divisions that include 270 Winged Sprints, 600 Wingless Sprints, Jr Sprints, Modlites and Dwarf cars.
Hot laps begin at 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7 p.m.
The speedway uses a rotation when it comes to which divisions start the action each week.
Regular race events feature 80lap heat races and 25-lap features.
Saturday general admission is $10 with kids 5-under free.
Saturday pit passes are — $30 regular, $20 for bandit drivers and $15 for ages 10 and under (non-drivers only).