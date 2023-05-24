May 27th –Track Closed.
Have a safe & happy Memorial Day Weekend!
May 31st –Wednesday Night Test & Tune. Gates open at 5 pm.
June 3rd –Regular 8 Divisions.
June 7th –Wednesday Night Test & Tune. Gates open at 5 pm
June 10th –Regular 8 Divisions. Kids Bike Races
June 14th –Wednesday Night Test & Tune. Gates open at 5 pm
June 17th –Regular 8 Divisions.
June 21st –Wednesday Night Test & Tune. Gates open at 5 pm
June 24th Regular 8 Divisions plus Young Guns Jr Sprint Touring Series
June 28th –Track Closed
July 1st –Track Closed –Have a safe & Happy 4th of July Weekend!
July 5th –Track Closed due to Holiday
July 8th –Regular 8 Divisions. Kids Bike Races
July 13th –Thursday Night Test & Tune (note day change) at 5 p.m. Camping (primitive) available for the weekend. All NHS Divisions welcome to practice
July 14th (Friday) –Day 1 of The 4th Annual Bill Stivason Memorial Race
July 15th –Day 2 of The 4th Annual Bill Stivason Memorial Race ($1,116 to win Modlite Feature)
July 19th –Wednesday Night Test & Tune. Gates open at 5 pm
July 22nd –Regular 8 Divisions featuring The Ohio Micro Sprints 270 series & The Mason Dixon 270 Series –$500 to win 270 (Adult) Class
July 26th –Wednesday Night Test & Tune. Gates open at 5 pm
July 29th –Regular 8 Divisions –Double Point Event
August 2nd –Wednesday Night Test & Tune. Gates open at 5 pm
August 5th –Regular 8 Divisions plus Young Guns Jr Sprint Touring Series + Kids Bike Races
August 9th –Wednesday Night Test & Tune. Gates open at 5 pm
August 12th –Fan Appreciation Night & Twin State Auto Racing Club Night (Regular 8 Divisions)
August 16th –Wednesday Night Test & Tune. Gates open at 5 pm
August 19th –Regular 8 Divisions & Keystone Outlaw Karts
August 23rd –Wednesday Night Test & Tune. Gates open at 5 pm
August 26th –Ernest Gardina 600 & 270 Memorial Races + Regular 8 Divisions + Back to school Kids Bike Races
August 30th –Track Closed –End of Wednesday Night Test & Tunes
September 2nd –Track Closed
September 9th –Mike Borawiec Sr Memorial Race $1,500 to win 270 Winged +Regular 8 Divisions + 9/11 Memorial Laps with First Responders
September 16th –Regular 8 Divisions plus Sharp Mini Lates & Kids Bike Races
September 23rd –Regular 8 Divisions plus Sharp Mini Lates
September 30th –Regular 8 Divisions –Double points event + 4th Annual BHS JR Sprint Cash Bash Event
October 7th –Apple Fest (Regular 8 Divisions + Sharp Mini Lates) –$500 to win 600 Wingless (no car minimum) sponsored by Cot-Tek Xpress LLC and The A-Main Podcast
October 14th –Regular 8 Divisions –Final Point Event
October 21st –Track Closed
October 28th –Halloween Bash & Track or Treat! Costume Contest and Hayrides too + Regular 8 Divisions plus Sharp Mini Lates (Gates open at 12 p.m. with driver meeting at 2 p.m.