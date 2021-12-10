Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Warren, McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, Cambria and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM Saturday to 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind and gusts Saturday afternoon and evening will occur a few hours before and after a strong cold front passes through. Thunderstorms with even stronger wind gusts are also possible. The highest gusts will be on the ridge tops. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&