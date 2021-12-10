Bonnie Jean "Chucky" Wade, 40, of Emlenton, died at her residence on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
Born January 30, 1981 in Clarion, she was the daughter of the late Richard "Dick" Neiswonger Sr. and Florence "Sis" (Black) Neiswonger.
She graduated with honors from Union High School in Rimersburg in 1999, where she played clarinet in the marching band. She later attended Butler County Community College.
As a youngster, she participated in the Clarion High Rollers, a roller-skating group.
She was of the Methodist faith.
Bonnie enjoyed crafts, bowling, and spending time with her grandchildren and nephew. She was affectionately known as "Aunt Chucky," "Bowlegs," and "Grammy" by her loved ones. Bonnie made many wonderful friends during the time that she worked at Bob Evans restaurant in Cranberry.
Bonnie was currently employed as a direct support professional with Training Towards Self Reliance (TTSR). She assisted people with special needs and loved her job very much. She was the type of person who would do anything for anyone.
She married Michael M. "Boo" Wade Jr. in Franklin on July 7, 2018. He survives.
Also surviving are three children, Tyler Neiswonger, Tressa Gilbert and her husband, Cameron, and Tristin Smith; a grandson, Grayson Gilbert; a granddaughter, Ari Wade, and she was awaiting the birth of a third grandchild in June; two sisters, Mary Flinspach and her husband, Brian, and Pamela Hilliard and her fiancé, Jay Smith; her nieces and nephews, Tori Burkhart and husband, Decklan, Tamaria Flinspach and Trevor Smith; her mother-in-law, Marcia Wade; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her "baby brother," Richard "Dickie" Neiswonger Jr.; her "favorite nephew," Thomas "Tommy" Flinspach; her grandparents, Dale and Martha Black and Harry and Rosie Neiswonger; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation and funeral services were held at Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.
Interment was made in the Rockland Cemetery in Kennerdell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to assist with funeral expenses may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, P.O. Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346.
To express online condolences to the family, visit www.hilebest.com.