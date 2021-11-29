Bonnie L. Rummel, 73, of Sligo, passed away on November 25, 2021 at Clarion Hospital.
Born January 25, 1948, in Sligo, she was the daughter of Kenneth W. and Ruth L. (Simpson) Rummel.
Bonnie was a crew chief for Owen Illinois Glass Company, formerly known as Clarion Glass Plant, where she was employed for over 40 years before her retirement.
She enjoyed voicing her opinion on Facebook, reading, crafting and watching NASCAR.
She loved to try new recipes and use her family as the guinea pigs. She was always baking and cooking and became known for her jellies and applesauce. Her family will always remember her holiday “will-it” salad.
Bonnie loved her family unconditionally, and being with her family, friends and co-workers was her greatest joy.
She never forgot a birthday and was always there for parties. Her family was her everything.
Bonnie had a loving and giving heart. Her love was unconditional. She leaves a void in our hearts no one can replace.
Her memory will be cherished by her three sisters, Mary Elizabeth Hawk of Distant, Kathy S. Gilhousen and husband, Todd, of Rimersburg and Sheri K. Shick and husband, Paul, of Rimersburg; her nephews, Ken Hawk, Daniel Hawk, Matt Gilhousen and wife, Jenn, and Jeff Shick and fiancé, Amber; her nieces, Autumn Switzer and husband, Bob, Jodi Vasbinder and husband, Chuck, Angie Hawk, Angel Rummel and Tara Rupert and husband, Dave; several great-nieces and nephews; many members of the Tom and Betty Johnson family; and her beloved dog, Cubby.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gary K. Rummel and Mark E. Rummel; brother-in-law, Edgar E. Hawk; and nephews, Adam K. Rummel and Josh A. Shay.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.
Interment will be in Sligo Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Bonnie’s honor to Southern Clarion Co. Ambulance Service, 10515 Route 68, Rimersburg, PA 16248 or to Clarion PAWS, 11348 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. of Rimersburg.
For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to the family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.