BROOKVILLE — Every year on the last Saturday of February (Feb. 25 this year), the Jefferson County History Center (JCHC) puts on the Bowdish Birthday Bash in honor of Charley’s Birthday.
Along with the Bowdish Show, JCHC premieres our new exhibits. In fact, the Bowdish exhibit and some of our larger exhibits, like the Log Cabin, the Wainwright Shop, and items like the 4WD Twyford Motor Car, Buggies and Sleds, are the only exhibits that are permanent. We like to rotate out older exhibits and create new ones to keep our History Center “alive” and interesting for all ages.
Adam Gruda
Jefferson County Cartoon Illustrator
The Grande Hall will showcase a cartoon illustrator Adam Gruda, who was also a fashion artist and submitted his drawings of 1930s through 1940s women’s costumes to Cosmopolitan Magazine.
Gruda immigrated from Poland with his parents and the family lived in Stump Creek, a few miles south of Sykesville.
Gruda covered World War II, politics and social commentary on many subjects as well as poking fun at football games and family life. His cartoonish characters appeared in various newspapers He didn’t just do cartoons, however. He was an excellent pen and ink landscape artist, as shown by his many exquisitely detailed drawings of various locations.
Abbie Neal
Country music star
The first floor Parker Gallery will also have new exhibits, and one of them showcases a Jefferson County gal: Abbie Neal, local country western star from Baxter.
Abbie Neal and Her Ranch Girls was a very popular all-girl country-western band in the 1940s-1970s. Abbie was a Jefferson County girl from the little village of Baxter who acquired acclaim and admiration as the leader of the Ranch Girls.
Prior to forming her own band, she played with several other groups on local TV and radio shows out of Pittsburgh, and also on the Jamboree USA out of Wheeling, West Virginia. She even earned a star in the Walkway of Stars for her contribution to the Jamboree and country western music. In the late 1950s, her band was invited to play at casino resorts in Reno, and they headlined shows in Las Vegas and other major venues.
We have acquired some of her items from her family for our archives and some items on loan for our “Abbie Neal Exhibit” – her country western band outfits and even her violin. She won a national fiddle contest at age 10 in 1928 and was considered a world-class fiddler! Her musical career actually spanned almost 50 years, She acquired the title of “One of the Sweetest TV Cowgirls” nationally and “Queen of Country Music” by her local fans. She never forgot her roots and came back to perform at the Moonlite Drive-In during the 1950s. Come see this nostalgic exhibit of the home-grown girl from Baxter.
Snow Day
Toboggans, sleds, skates and skis! Remember those snow days off from school so long ago? Well, come and reminisce about those good ole days! Kids these days don’t even get to have snow days anymore, what with their school computers and on-line education. But at least they don’t have to do make-up days into June anymore!
Party schedule:
- Bowdish Model RR & Miniatures Diorama Show. 12-3 p.m. New display of buildings, people and critters!
- New Exhibits Opening. 11-4 p.m. Three new exhibits — Adam Gruda, Jefferson County cartoon illustrator; Abbie Neal, local country western star; and Snow Day!
- Living History! 11-4 p.m. Victorian Parlor and Civil War Re-Enactors. In the second floor parlor, featuring Ron and Christina Shrewsbury in period costumes.
The Jefferson County History Center is located at 172-176 Main St., Brookville. For more information call 814-849-0077 or visit jchconline.org and facebook/jchconline.