Boyd C. Elkin, 91, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2021, while a resident of Penn Highlands, Jefferson Manor, in Brookville.
Born June 29, 1930 in Punxsutawney, he was the son of the late H.C. Elkin and Margaret (Miller) Elkin.
He married the love of his life, Janet Lois Brown, on June 7, 1958 at the Glade Run Church in Dayton. She survives. This past year they celebrated 63 years of marriage.
Mr. Elkin attended the Punxsutawney Area High School, graduating with the Class of 1949, and upon graduation, he served in the Korean Conflict as a corporal in the U.S. Army and was a Purple Heart recipient.
After his discharge from the U.S. Army in the 1950s, he worked as a welder for the Acme Machine & Welding Co. in Punxsutawney until his retirement after 34 years.
Mr. Elkin was Methodist by faith, a member of the Porter United Methodist Church where he served as a teacher in every aspect of the church. He loved playing the piano in church.
He enjoyed gardening and especially farming with his John Deere tractors.
In addition to his wife Janet, he is survived by his six children, John Elkin (wife, Pamela) of Brookville, Darrell Elkin of New Bethlehem, Janice (husband, Barry) Bish of Mayport, Janet Brocious (and her late husband, Chuck) of New Bethlehem, Wendell Elkin (and his late wife, Denise) of Rossiter and Brenda (husband, Sean) Weinberg of South Beloit, Ill.; 13 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John M. Elkin and Dwight Elkin; three sisters, Alice Reed, Erma Dobson, Letha Snyder; and an infant great-granddaughter, Madeline Bish.
The family of Boyd C. Elkin will receive friends on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Peterson Funeral Home in Brookville.
Funeral services celebrating his life will take place immediately following visitation at the funeral home at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor James Elkin, the nephew of Boyd from Courtland, Ohio.
Internment will be held at the Zion Cemetery in Porter Township, Jefferson County.
Memorial contributions may be made in loving memory to the Zion Cemetery Association of Porter in care of Rodney McDivitt, 967 McDivitt Rd., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Peterson Funeral Home of Brookville.