BRADFORD — The Brockway boys tennis team wrapped up its regular season Wednesday with a 5-2 loss at Bradford.
The host Owls won three of the four singles matches and secured the overall team victory by winning two of the three doubles matchups.
Brockway’s lone win in singles action came from Bradey Hughes, who made his season debut in singles play. And, he knocked off Owl Owen Manion in a tight 6-4, 6-4 contest.
The Rovers also got a win at No. 3 doubles, where Wesley Wolfe and Tim Hamilton paired up to best Jesse Taylor and Gage Wilmoth, 8-2.
Brockway will have two teams compete in Monday’s District 9 Class AA Doubles Tournament.
BRADFORD 5, BROCKWAY 2
Singles
1. Max Shaw (BR) def. Adam Lin, 6-0. 6-2.
2. Mitchell Strauss (BR) def. Aiden Wilcox, 6-2, 6-1
3. Landon Lohrman (BR) def. Dominic Durle, 6-1, 6-2.
4. Bradey Hughes (BW) def. Owen Manion, 6-4, 6-4
Doubles
1. Shaw/Strauss (BR) def. John Knox/Lin, 8-1.
2. Peyton Haight/Cooper Haight (BR) def. Damon Tucker/Wilcox, 8-2.
3. Wesley Wolfe/Tim Hamilton (BW) def. Jesse Taylor/Gage Wilmoth, 8-2.