Bradley Burt Buzard, 83, of Rimersburg, died on Monday, June 13, 2022.
Born September 20, 1938 in Lawsonham, he was a son of the late Burt and Hazel (McMaster) Buzard.
He was married to Shirley (Gahagen) Buzard. She survives. They celebrated 65 years of marriage on May 3, 2022. Their children had a private surprise party for them.
Bradley retired from Daman Industries in East Brady after 30 years of service.
He worked at various jobs throughout his life and was known as a tree trimmer.
Mr. Buzard was a member of the Cottage Hill Wesleyan Methodist Church.
He enjoyed playing his guitar at church and home.
He loved his family, and especially loved when they all could be together.
Bradley was a friend to many and loved talking to everyone he met.
Survivors include six children, Vonda Austin and husband, Darren, of Pittsburgh, Sheri Vinson of Williamsport, Barry Buzard and wife, Dorsie, of High Point, N.C., Terry Buzard of Kittanning, the Rev. Jeffrey Buzard and wife, Carol, of Hopewell and Rhonda Kunselman and husband, Darl, of Rimersburg; 26 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Allan Ray Buzard and wife, Janet, of Lisbon, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Norma Buzard of New Bethlehem; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Clifton “Ed” Buzard; and a son-in-law, Willard Vinson.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, June 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Cottage Hill Wesleyan Methodist Church in New Bethlehem.
Additional visitation will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Daniel Clyde, the Rev. Gabriel Clyde and the Rev. Jeffrey Buzard officiating.
Interment will take place in the Salem Cemetery in Frogtown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cottage Hill Building Fund, 21 Champion Road, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
