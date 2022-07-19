Brian A. “Andy” Bowser, 54, of Chicora, lost his battle with multiple sclerosis on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Chicora Medical Center.
Born October 4, 1967 in Clarion, he was the son of Lawrence M. “Bud” and Sharon (Young) Bowser.
He was a 1989 graduate of Union High School.
Mr. Bowser attended DeVry University and received an associates degree in computers.
He worked in the business office at Clarion Bathware.
Favorite hobbies included playing the guitar and the harmonica.
His memory will be cherished by his mother Sharon Bowser of Huey; a brother, Lawrence “Aaron” Bowser and wife, Laurie, of Rimersburg; a sister, Laura J. Rodgers of Rimersburg; numerous nieces and nephews; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence “Bud” Bowser; and a brother, William Alan “Bill” Bowser who died December 19, 2017.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Sligo Cemetery, with retired pastor Dan George officiating.
Interment will follow.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Rimersburg.
To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.