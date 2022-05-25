Brian A. “Andy” Bowser, 54, of Chicora, lost his battle with multiple sclerosis on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Chicora Medical Center.
Born October 4, 1967 in Clarion, he was the son of Lawrence M. “Bud” and Sharon (Young) Bowser.
He was a 1989 graduate of Union High School and had attended DeVry University receiving his Associate Degree in computers.
Mr. Bowser worked in the business office at Clarion Bathware.
He enjoyed playing guitar and the harmonica.
His memory will be cherished by his mother, Sharon Bowser of Huey; a brother, Lawrence “Aaron” Bowser and wife, Laurie, of Rimersbug; a sister, Lauren J. Rodgers of Rimersburg; numerous nieces and nephews; and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence “Bud” Bowser, and a brother, William Alan “Bill” Bowser who died December 19, 2017.
Services will be private.
Interment will be in Sligo Cemetery.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
