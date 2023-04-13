BROOKVILLE — “Brighter and bolder colors are what is trending this year,” in house paints, Jackie Hillard, paint specialist at Ace Hardware in Brookville, said.
The colors can be mixed for interior and exterior painting. “Especially in Brookville, with Victorian houses, they like the brighter colors. The colors for 2023 are bolder, vibrant colors. Raspberry Blush is 2023’s color Colors change yearly, but grays and tans, earth tones, are always go-to colors,” she said.
More options
Hillard said homeowners have more options than ever before in choosing paints for their home.
Ace Hardware now carries Benjamin Moore paints, which are available in five shine levels: flat, eggshell, semi-gloss, pearl/satin and matte. “The pearl/satin finish is the most popular sheen in the Benjamin Moore paint,” she said. Egg shell “is like looking at an egg shell. Sometimes there is a shine and sometimes it looks flat. It depends upon the lighting in your room on what the eggshell will look like in your home.”
A rule of thumb is the shinier the level, the more scrubbable it is. So if there are young children in a home, the pearl or semi-gloss may be the better choice.
However, if you’re trying to make wavy or textured walls in an older home less noticeable, flat paint will be the better choice or even an eggshell would be a good choice because the semi-gloss paint will show all of the dips and groves.
Hillard said also gaining in popularity is the refinishing of cabinets and furniture. The store also carries a new line of paint, Beyond Paint, for those projects, with 12 pre-mixed colors available. “A quart of this paint goes as far as a gallon of other paint. Once you’ve used it, you are hooked. I am a firm believer that you have to use things to know how they work, and clean-up is with soap and water.”
“Redoing or repurposing everything is big right now,” she said. “They used to replace them, but now with the economy, they are repurposing and refurbishing a lot of things.” With the Beyond Paint, “you don’t have to use primer, you just have to scrub it and make sure it is nice and clean. The paint has a finish coat that comes through it a hard finish once it is fully cured.”
A customer standing near the paint counter said, “It just makes everything look so professional.”
Ace Hardware also continues to carry Clark and Kensington and Royal paints.
Primers
Using a primer when painting a wall can help assure evenness of color. A white primer will lighten all the paint, while a gray primer makes a more neutral base. Paints with a primer in them help to hide any stains on the wall, and helps the paint adhere to the wall. But “it isn’t going to prime your wall like a primer coat,” she said.
Using a primer on new drywall is important “because there is such a difference between the joint compound and the paper on the drywall. Sometimes even if you get a flat paint and put it on unprimed drywall it will be super flat on the wall but have shiny marks where the joint compound is,” she said.
Primed walls generally need less paint.
Preparation
Preparing walls, whether interior or exterior, is critical before they are repainted for the best results.
Walls should be cleaned and prepped, which includes filling in nail holes, caulking around baseboards as needed and using a good primer. On old walls where the paint is starting to crack, it can be filled in with putty and sanded down before painting.
Peeling paint needs to be removed, or the new paint will also peel. Sanding walls where the paint is peeling is highly recommended.
Colors
Dozens of colors of paint are available, to satisfy every customer. If a pre-mixed color is not exactly the shade that is wanted. “We can color match, and we can color match into other brands most of the time,” she said. Even a small sample of paint currently on a wall can be computer-matched in just a matter of minutes.
“With the switch to Benjamin Moore paint, the interior/exterior products are amazing,” Hillard said. “It has opened a whole new world.”
Helping painters
Ace Hardware has a checklist available to help painters. “If you don’t get everything, you can always call in and we will have it ready for you to pick up,” Hillard said.