HARRISBURG — Republicans did well in the statewide court races in Tuesday’s Pennsylvania general election.
According to the Department of State election returns website, Republican Kevin Brobson defeated Democrat Maria McLaughlin for a seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, unofficially receiving 52.3 percent of the vote.
Republican Megan Sullivan earned a seat on the state Superior Court, beating Democrat Timika Lane with 55.5 percent of the vote, according to the DOS.
Two seats were open on the state Commonwealth Court, with Republicans Stacy Wallace and Drew Crompton projected to defeat Democrats Lori Dumas and David Spurgeon.