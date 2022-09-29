While Brockway is best-known as a glass factory town, various industries made up the backbone of Brockway throughout its 200-year history, sustained by railroads and the Little Toby Creek.
Lew Reddinger’s “The Brockway Story” explains that three water-driven lumber mills appeared in Brockway by 1829. The forests around the community provided ample lumber, and the Little Toby Creek provided a future opportunity to float lumber “down the creek” to Pittsburgh. Of course, floating rafts of lumber to Pittsburgh proved difficult for the early lumbermen, but they soon turned it into a profitable business, with many of the logs floating along the Little Toby to the Clarion River and beyond. White pine trees were the main draw, according to Reddinger, but the Age of Lumber was not to last forever, and the railroads soon helped it on its way out.
The lumber industry, according to Reddinger, had been using little “donkey” locomotives to pull their logs from the forests to the mills for years before the main railroad boom. By the 1860s, railroads connected markets to the coal in the area, and railroads such as the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad, Philadelphia & Erie Railroad, the Buffalo, Rochester & Pittsburgh Railroad, and the Brockwayville & Punxsutawney Railroad. The last to come in, according to Reddinger, was the Pittsburg & Shawmut Railroad. The region began to connect to other railroads, with some battling turf wars to block off other railroads, but this competition led to Brockway becoming a hub. The Brockwayville Depot, once the center of activity along this railroad, is now a senior center and an event location.
Coal came next in the Brockway area, supplanting lumber. According to Reddinger, John Keys was a farmer in Brockway who was inspired by the 1876 Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia to exploit the coal veins in the area. He dug up and transported a cube of coal weighing over a ton to the Exposition, and the huge “peacock coal” attracted attention due to its size and the colors reflected in it. After that, the railroads and other entrepreneurs brought mines to the area, including the Beachtree Mine, Clarion Mine, and the Brock Mine. The Brock Mine peaked around 1900, according to Reddinger, but the demand for coal began to fall by World War I, and the dominance of coal in Brockway followed lumber into history.
Clay became another source of income and industry in Brockway. In 1926, the groundbreaking on a 700-acre tract of land kicked off the story of the Brockway Clay Company. The factory started shipping clay pipe and tiles just over a year from groundbreaking, according to Reddinger. By the 1920s, Reddinger said the plant’s 10 kilns were not enough to keep up with demand, requiring more. By the 1970s, the kilns were running on natural gas. Of course, eventually even that boom would end, and the use of plastic signaled the slow end of the clay plant.
The train still rolls across Main Street a couple of times per day. Reddinger’s book was published in 1986, and at that time, only Baltimore & Ohio and Pittsburg & Shawmut ran. According to Rob Keith, when CSX between New Jersey and the Pacific Ports emerged after some mergers, some of those old railways became one. There are relics of the old railroad days in Brockway, including old towers, the restored Brockwayville Depot, and a Buffalo, Rochester, & Pittsburgh caboose in a back yard on Broad Street. Brockway still has a single railroad reaching the community, but that is a far cry from the old railroad days.
Brockway has continued to grow and innovate as times change. The glass plant still operates, and other plants moved in, such as Phoenix Sintered Metals. Brockway is also a Trail Town, utilizing many of its former railroads as rails-to-trails. While times change, the Brockway community finds a way to remember where it has been while looking to the future.